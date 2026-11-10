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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Avalara Aviator Webinar Series: Meet the Transactions Agent

From manual maintenance to agentic tax ops

Tax compliance doesn’t end at calculation. See how the Transactions Agent — the purpose-built AI agent inside Avalara Aviator — automates catalog mapping, custom rule configuration, and ad hoc reporting so your team can focus on what matters most.

In this on-demand session, you’ll learn how the Transactions Agent can help you:

  • Automate catalog and item mapping. Detect unmapped or new SKUs, recommend precise tax codes with confidence scores, and update Avalara AvaTax automatically.
  • Author and simulate custom tax Rules. Build exemptions, fee overrides, or product-specific logic with plain-language prompts, then simulate against past transactions before going live.
  • Explain any calculation instantly. Resolve disputes and audit inquiries with conversational explanations covering exact rates, nexus status, and statutory citations.
  • Unlock conversational reporting and insights. Ask direct questions about tax liability or transaction anomalies and get structured, exportable data in real time.
  • Stay ahead of emerging obligations. Get proactive alerts on compliance anomalies and economic nexus thresholds as your business grows.

 

Whether you’re launching new products, expanding into new markets, or looking to eliminate manual tax troubleshooting, the Transactions Agent transforms AvaTax into an autonomous compliance partner for everyday tax operations.

About the speaker

Dave Williams

Dave Williams
Senior Director, Product Management | Avalara

Watch on demand

Explore Avalara Aviator

See how Avalara Aviator helps businesses move beyond disconnected compliance tasks with intelligent, purpose-built workflows.