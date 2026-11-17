For cross-border retailers, peak holiday trading brings record top-line revenue – closely followed by border bottlenecks, carrier disputes, and costly returns. Relying on manual shipping workarounds and Delivered at Place (DAP) models exposes brands to unexpected doorstep customs fees, package abandonment, and eroded international margins.

As global trade enforcement tightens and cross-border order volumes scale, 2026 band-aids won't survive 2027.

Join Avalara trade and ecommerce compliance experts for a practical, 60-minute strategy session designed specifically for retail Supply Chain, Logistics, Procurement, and International eCommerce leaders. We’ll break down how automating Guaranteed Landed Cost (GLC) at checkout and deploying AI-driven HS tariff classification transforms cross-border operations from a reactive fire-fighting chore into a predictable, conversion-driving growth engine.