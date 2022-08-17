ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Drop shipping 101

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Drop shipping 101

Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

The sales tax implications of drop shipping

Drop shipping solves a lot of retail problems. Chief among them is that sellers don’t have to maintain giant warehouses and manufacturers don’t have to manage retail outlets. Unfortunately, it can also complicate the already confusing area of sales tax compliance. Who owes what to whom can seem even more mystifying when transactions create indirect relationships between sellers, suppliers, and customers.

In this webinar, we review: 

  • Drop shipping basics
  • Different drop shipping scenarios and their implications 
  • How Avalara can help
Download Slides Icon
Presentation Slides

Download presentation slides

Related resources

GUIDE
Drop shipping and sales tax compliance

Learn how Avalara can integrate with your supply chain software and simplify sales tax compliance for drop shipping. 
BLOG
3 drop shipping scenarios you should know about

Find out what you need to know to remain compliant while drop shipping.

REPORT
2024 Avalara industry tax changes for manufacturers

Read about manufacturing industry sales and use tax compliance in this annual report.

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

877-228-0550

Chat

Chat with a specialist