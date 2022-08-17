ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
Drop shipping 101
Video: Drop shipping 101
The sales tax implications of drop shipping
Drop shipping solves a lot of retail problems. Chief among them is that sellers don’t have to maintain giant warehouses and manufacturers don’t have to manage retail outlets. Unfortunately, it can also complicate the already confusing area of sales tax compliance. Who owes what to whom can seem even more mystifying when transactions create indirect relationships between sellers, suppliers, and customers.
In this webinar, we review:
- Drop shipping basics
- Different drop shipping scenarios and their implications
- How Avalara can help