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DATE
Monday, December 7, 2026
TIME
11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
As international e-invoicing mandates expand, managing disparate systems and custom code drains IT and finance resources. Discover how a built-in compliance architecture orchestrates global e-invoicing directly within Workday and core enterprise ERPs.
Key strategies for enterprise finance and IT leaders
Join our panel of enterprise tax and technology specialists to master scalable e-invoicing.
Reserve your seat to hear directly from enterprise architects and tax specialists at Avalara, Workday, and CloudRock.
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