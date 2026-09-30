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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

The Hidden Cost of Waiting to Modernize Tax

What you'll explore in this on-demand webinar

As organizations move from SAP ECC to S/4HANA or Oracle EBS to Oracle Cloud ERP, tax can no longer be a downstream consideration. Delays increase migration effort, extend testing, and preserve fragmented systems that make compliance and audits harder to manage.

  • The hidden costs of delaying tax modernization, including rising maintenance expenses and vendor dependencies
  • How tax decisions influence ERP design and migration timelines
  • Ways to simplify compliance through a cloud-based tax approach
  • How to support phased global rollouts and transitions from current providers
  • How to use the ERP modernization window to replace legacy infrastructure with less disruption and lower long-term risk

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Meet the speakers

Christian Jensen

Sr. Director of Strategic Implementation Partnerships (SAP), Avalara

Shelly-Ann Scott

Director of Tax Technology Implementation (Oracle), Avalara

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