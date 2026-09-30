The Hidden Cost of Waiting to Modernize Tax

What you'll explore in this on-demand webinar
What you'll explore in this on-demand webinar
As organizations move from SAP ECC to S/4HANA or Oracle EBS to Oracle Cloud ERP, tax can no longer be a downstream consideration. Delays increase migration effort, extend testing, and preserve fragmented systems that make compliance and audits harder to manage.
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Christian Jensen
Sr. Director of Strategic Implementation Partnerships (SAP), Avalara
Shelly-Ann Scott
Director of Tax Technology Implementation (Oracle), Avalara