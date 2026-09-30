Compliance is a systems challenge, not just a tax problem
Compliance is a systems challenge, not just a tax problem
Enterprise finance leaders face disconnected compliance logic, fragmented ERP environments, and an accelerating wave of global e-invoicing mandates. Watch this 15-minute fireside chat to learn how leading CFOs are redesigning compliance infrastructure.
What you’ll learn:
Access the fireside chat
Scott Peterson
VP, Government Relations, Avalara
Christian Jensen
Senior Director, Strategic Implementation Partnerships, Avalara
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