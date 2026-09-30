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FIRESIDE CHAT

How CFOs are rethinking compliance infrastructure

Compliance is a systems challenge, not just a tax problem

Enterprise finance leaders face disconnected compliance logic, fragmented ERP environments, and an accelerating wave of global e-invoicing mandates. Watch this 15-minute fireside chat to learn how leading CFOs are redesigning compliance infrastructure.

What you’ll learn:

  • Understand why compliance fails at scale—and why the root cause is architectural, not operational
  • Uncover the hidden costs of scattered compliance logic across custom ERP user exits, middleware, and spreadsheets
  • Learn how SAP Clean Core principles and a decoupled compliance layer reduce technical debt and upgrade risk
  • Explore how a modern, AI-enabled compliance layer supports real-time audit readiness day to day
  • Identify three key questions every CFO should bring back to their executive team

Access the fireside chat

Meet the speakers

Scott Peterson

VP, Government Relations, Avalara

Christian Jensen

Senior Director, Strategic Implementation Partnerships, Avalara

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877-725-7278