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WEBINAR

The manufacturing compliance Stack: How manufacturers reduce risk and scale without adding manual work

DATE
Thursday, October 22, 2026

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TIME
10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes

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Where manufacturing tax complexity builds first

Manufacturers face tax complexity at every stage of the supply chain — from procurement and production through finished goods and distribution. Join Avalara for a practical session on where risk builds, how manual processes create drag, and how modern compliance workflows can help teams scale with more confidence.

What we’ll cover in this session

 

  • How tax complexity shows up across procurement, production, finished goods, and distribution
  • Why exemption certificates, use tax, intercompany movement, and multi-channel sales create growing audit exposure
  • Where manual processes break down as manufacturers expand across plants, systems, states, and entities
  • How manufacturers can improve control, accuracy, and efficiency without adding manual work
  • What Aseptico’s experience shows about building a stronger compliance foundation for growth

 

Can’t attend live? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording.

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About the speaker

Christine Martin

Christine Martin

Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara

Christine has 15+ years of experience in sales and use tax. She previously served as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and as director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider.

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