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DATE
Thursday, October 22, 2026
TIME
10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes
Where manufacturing tax complexity builds first
Manufacturers face tax complexity at every stage of the supply chain — from procurement and production through finished goods and distribution. Join Avalara for a practical session on where risk builds, how manual processes create drag, and how modern compliance workflows can help teams scale with more confidence.
What we’ll cover in this session
Can’t attend live? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording.
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Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara
Christine has 15+ years of experience in sales and use tax. She previously served as a tax manager at a Fortune 1000 paper manufacturer and as director of compliance for a telecommunications tax outsourcing provider.