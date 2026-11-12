Register for the webinar
DATE
Wednesday, December 2, 2026
TIME
11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Is indirect tax slowing your SAP modernization?
As SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud adoption grows, finance and IT leaders need a smarter approach to indirect tax. Join us to explore how Avalara AvaTax and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) can help streamline compliance — without touching your SAP core.
What you'll learn
Register today to discover how Avalara's certified SAP BTP integration can help your team modernize compliance and protect your clean-core investment.
Meet the speaker
Christian Jensen
Sr. Director of Strategic Implementation Partnerships
Avalara
Register for the webinar