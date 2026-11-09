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Sales tax doesn’t stop at calculation—managing compliance as you grow gets complex. Join Christine Martin (Avalara) and Rubi Navarro (Odoo) to learn how to automate calculation, exemption certificates, and returns directly within your Odoo environment.
Discover how Avalara extends Odoo with scalable sales tax automation:
Take control of end-to-end tax compliance without adding complexity to your workflows.
Christine Martin
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Christine helps businesses simplify compliance and automate sales tax processes across complex multi-state jurisdictions.
Rubi Navarro
Product Manager, Odoo
Rubi leads product initiatives at Odoo, helping businesses optimize ERP workflows and scale with integrated partner solutions.
Watch the webinar on demand