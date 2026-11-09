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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Simplify Sales Tax in Odoo with Avalara — From Calculation to Compliance

Automate end-to-end sales tax compliance directly within Odoo

Sales tax doesn’t stop at calculation—managing compliance as you grow gets complex. Join Christine Martin (Avalara) and Rubi Navarro (Odoo) to learn how to automate calculation, exemption certificates, and returns directly within your Odoo environment.

What you’ll learn in this session

Discover how Avalara extends Odoo with scalable sales tax automation:

 

  • Automate accurate calculation: Calculate real-time sales tax across all jurisdictions within Odoo.
  • Simplify ECM: Streamline exemption certificate management to keep exempt sales audit-ready.
  • Streamline returns & filing: Reduce manual effort and risk across monthly preparation and filing.
  • Scale compliance: Confidently grow your business while staying compliant as requirements change.
  • Live demo: See the Avalara and Odoo integration in action.

 

Take control of end-to-end tax compliance without adding complexity to your workflows.

About the speakers

Christine Martin
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara

Christine helps businesses simplify compliance and automate sales tax processes across complex multi-state jurisdictions.

Rubi Navarro
Product Manager, Odoo

Rubi leads product initiatives at Odoo, helping businesses optimize ERP workflows and scale with integrated partner solutions.

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Have questions? Contact our tax experts.

877-725-7278