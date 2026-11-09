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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Simplify Sales Tax in Odoo with Avalara — From Calculation to Compliance

Video: Simplify Sales Tax in Odoo with Avalara — From Calculation to Compliance

What you’ll learn in this session

Discover how Avalara extends Odoo with scalable sales tax automation:

 

  • Automate accurate calculation: Calculate real-time sales tax across all jurisdictions within Odoo.
  • Simplify ECM: Streamline exemption certificate management to keep exempt sales audit-ready.
  • Streamline returns & filing: Reduce manual effort and risk across monthly preparation and filing.
  • Scale compliance: Confidently grow your business while staying compliant as requirements change.
  • Live demo: See the Avalara and Odoo integration in action.

 

Take control of end-to-end tax compliance without adding complexity to your workflows.

About the speakers

Christine Martin
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara

Christine helps businesses simplify compliance and automate sales tax processes across complex multi-state jurisdictions.

Rubi Navarro
Product Manager, Odoo

Rubi leads product initiatives at Odoo, helping businesses optimize ERP workflows and scale with integrated partner solutions.

Related Resources

GUIDE

Avalara for Odoo Integration Guide

Explore how Avalara connects directly with Odoo to automate sales tax calculations, returns, and exemption certificates.

GUIDE

Sales Tax Risk Assessment

Identify where your business may have triggered sales tax obligations and evaluate your sales tax exposure across states.

WHITEPAPER

Exemption Certificate Management

Learn best practices for collecting, validating, and managing tax exemption certificates to protect against audit risk.

Have questions? Contact our tax experts.

877-725-7278