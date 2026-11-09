Discover how Avalara extends Odoo with scalable sales tax automation:
Take control of end-to-end tax compliance without adding complexity to your workflows.
Christine Martin
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Christine helps businesses simplify compliance and automate sales tax processes across complex multi-state jurisdictions.
Rubi Navarro
Product Manager, Odoo
Rubi leads product initiatives at Odoo, helping businesses optimize ERP workflows and scale with integrated partner solutions.
Explore how Avalara connects directly with Odoo to automate sales tax calculations, returns, and exemption certificates.
Identify where your business may have triggered sales tax obligations and evaluate your sales tax exposure across states.
Learn best practices for collecting, validating, and managing tax exemption certificates to protect against audit risk.