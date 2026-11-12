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WEBINAR

The hidden cost of waiting to modernize tax

DATE
Monday, November 16, 2026

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TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

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Protect your ERP migration with built-in cloud tax automation

Migrating to SAP S/4HANA or Oracle Cloud ERP presents a once-in-a-decade opportunity to modernize your tax operations. Discover how integrating Avalara AvaTax early in your project life cycle prevents costly rework, shortens testing cycles, and ensures global compliance.

What you’ll learn during this executive session

 

Key takeaways for finance, tax, and IT leadership:

 

  • The risks of downstream retrofits — custom code bloat, testing delays, and audit vulnerabilities
  • Architectural strategies to protect your SAP and Oracle ERP migration milestones and budgets
  • Practical approaches to simplify cross-border indirect tax and statutory compliance across 190+ countries
  • Connector advantages that eliminate vendor lock-in and reduce IT maintenance overhead
  • Step-by-step guidance to execute phased global rollouts without disrupting core financial workflows

 

Reserve your spot today to learn how industry leaders architect scalable tax compliance directly into their cloud ERP foundation.

Featured industry experts

Christian Jensen
Senior Director of Strategic Implementation Partnerships (SAP), Avalara

Christian brings over 18 years of enterprise tax technology leadership, helping global organizations modernize compliance architecture across complex SAP landscapes.

Shelly-Ann Scott
Senior Director, Tax Technology Implementation (Oracle), Avalara

Shelly-Ann specializes in cloud financial transformations, advising enterprise finance and tax teams on embedding automated compliance directly into Oracle Cloud ERP.

Register for the live webinar

Connect with Avalara

877-725-7278