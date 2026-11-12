The hidden cost of waiting to modernize tax

Register for the live webinar
DATE
Monday, November 16, 2026
TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Protect your ERP migration with built-in cloud tax automation
Migrating to SAP S/4HANA or Oracle Cloud ERP presents a once-in-a-decade opportunity to modernize your tax operations. Discover how integrating Avalara AvaTax early in your project life cycle prevents costly rework, shortens testing cycles, and ensures global compliance.
What you’ll learn during this executive session
Key takeaways for finance, tax, and IT leadership:
Reserve your spot today to learn how industry leaders architect scalable tax compliance directly into their cloud ERP foundation.
Featured industry experts
Christian Jensen
Senior Director of Strategic Implementation Partnerships (SAP), Avalara
Christian brings over 18 years of enterprise tax technology leadership, helping global organizations modernize compliance architecture across complex SAP landscapes.
Shelly-Ann Scott
Senior Director, Tax Technology Implementation (Oracle), Avalara
Shelly-Ann specializes in cloud financial transformations, advising enterprise finance and tax teams on embedding automated compliance directly into Oracle Cloud ERP.
Register for the live webinar