The hidden cost of waiting to modernize tax

DATE

Monday, November 16, 2026 TIME

10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET DURATION

60 minutes, including live Q&A

Protect your ERP migration with built-in cloud tax automation

Migrating to SAP S/4HANA or Oracle Cloud ERP presents a once-in-a-decade opportunity to modernize your tax operations. Discover how integrating Avalara AvaTax early in your project life cycle prevents costly rework, shortens testing cycles, and ensures global compliance.

What you’ll learn during this executive session Key takeaways for finance, tax, and IT leadership: The risks of downstream retrofits — custom code bloat, testing delays, and audit vulnerabilities

Architectural strategies to protect your SAP and Oracle ERP migration milestones and budgets

Practical approaches to simplify cross-border indirect tax and statutory compliance across 190+ countries

Connector advantages that eliminate vendor lock-in and reduce IT maintenance overhead

Step-by-step guidance to execute phased global rollouts without disrupting core financial workflows Reserve your spot today to learn how industry leaders architect scalable tax compliance directly into their cloud ERP foundation.

Featured industry experts

Christian Jensen

Senior Director of Strategic Implementation Partnerships (SAP), Avalara Christian brings over 18 years of enterprise tax technology leadership, helping global organizations modernize compliance architecture across complex SAP landscapes.