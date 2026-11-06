See Forrester findings, market trends, and what it means for your org

Walk away understanding what's reshaping enterprise tax compliance — and the potential return on investing in the right technology to address it. Hear it from Forrester analysts: Avalara delivered 322% ROI and $881K NPV in three years.*

What you'll learn from this session

Why compliance breaks down when systems don't agree, and what it costs

What's trending in enterprise tax compliance, and the defining role of agentic AI

Forrester's findings: 322% ROI, $881K NPV, and $1.2M in total quantified benefits*

How automation cut manual certificate filing errors and accelerated audit prep

Join Avalara and Forrester Consulting on November 19 to see what tax automation is really worth — and how to make the case for it at your organization

*Based on the results of a composite organization in a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Avalara, 2026. Results may vary.