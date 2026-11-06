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WEBINAR

The ROI of enterprise tax technology modernization

DATE
Thursday, November 19, 2026

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TIME
9:00 a.m. PT / noon ET

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DURATION
60 minutes

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See Forrester findings, market trends, and what it means for your org

Walk away understanding what's reshaping enterprise tax compliance — and the potential return on investing in the right technology to address it. Hear it from Forrester analysts: Avalara delivered 322% ROI and $881K NPV in three years.*

What you'll learn from this session

  • Why compliance breaks down when systems don't agree, and what it costs
  • What's trending in enterprise tax compliance, and the defining role of agentic AI
  • Forrester's findings: 322% ROI, $881K NPV, and $1.2M in total quantified benefits*
  • How automation cut manual certificate filing errors and accelerated audit prep

 

Join Avalara and Forrester Consulting on November 19 to see what tax automation is really worth — and how to make the case for it at your organization

 

*Based on the results of a composite organization in a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Avalara, 2026. Results may vary.

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About the speakers

Headshot of Melissa Dallmeyer

Melissa Dallmeyer

Sr. Director, Global Partner Development, Avalara

Professional headshot of Meng Liu wearing glasses, a dark blazer, and a blue shirt against a neutral background. Intended for speaker imagery on a webinar Limited Time Landing Page.

Meng Liu

Principal Analyst, Forrester

Amy Harrison headshot

Amy Harrison

Principal Consultant, TEI Consulting, Forrester