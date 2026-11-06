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DATE
Thursday, November 19, 2026
TIME
9:00 a.m. PT / noon ET
DURATION
60 minutes
See Forrester findings, market trends, and what it means for your org
Walk away understanding what's reshaping enterprise tax compliance — and the potential return on investing in the right technology to address it. Hear it from Forrester analysts: Avalara delivered 322% ROI and $881K NPV in three years.*
What you'll learn from this session
Join Avalara and Forrester Consulting on November 19 to see what tax automation is really worth — and how to make the case for it at your organization
*Based on the results of a composite organization in a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Avalara, 2026. Results may vary.
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Melissa Dallmeyer
Sr. Director, Global Partner Development, Avalara
Meng Liu
Principal Analyst, Forrester
Amy Harrison
Principal Consultant, TEI Consulting, Forrester