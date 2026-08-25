If researching tax rules across different states feels overwhelming... you're not alone.



What's exempt in one state could be taxable in the next... and the rules are always shifting.



But what if getting answers was as simple as asking a question? Meet Avi for tax research.



The AI-powered assistant trained on Avalara's trusted tax content — your source for tax rules, guidance, and jurisdiction-specific answers.



Just ask and Avi gets right to work, delivering clear, reliable answers from Avalara's extensive research library.



Every response includes authoritative citations so you can verify, share, and move forward with confidence.



Clicking a tax answer citation reveals a clear answer, a detailed explanation, and additional features like History, Compare, and Ask a Tax Expert.



And because Avi remembers the context of your conversation, you can keep exploring without starting over.



Avi helps you stay informed, reduce audit risk, and simplify tax research — all with less effort.



To learn more, visit avalara.com/taxresearch today.