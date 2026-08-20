Avalara Avatax for Accounts Payable CC

Managing consumer use tax compliance requires hours of manual tasks — from creating purchase orders and validating taxes vendors charge on their invoices, to allocating taxable expenses across the organization, interpreting tax regulations, and ensuring accurate tax calculations within an ever changing tax landscape.

Tax errors could lead to costly audits and crippling tax liability or overpayments. There's a better way!

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable. Our innovative cloud tax compliance solution allows you to manage use tax by automating complex financial tasks from one centralized platform, saving you time and resources while minimizing audit exposure.

It also works seamlessly with the full suite of Avalara Compliance Cloud.

Here's how it works: Connect with your current purchasing software or accounts payable function using our API or pre-built integrations.

Use existing data elements to map in AvaTax and take advantage of real time automated tax calculation or apply to batch transactions.

Identify vendor taxes that have been over- or undercharged based on jurisdiction, taxability and special rules.

Then record your consumer use tax transactions on a real time basis as your documents are posted and apply the correct use tax accruals to the appropriate returns, all from one centralized AvaTax platform.

Say goodbye to tedious, risky, manual tax compliance and embrace the efficiency of Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable.

Learn more at avalara.com