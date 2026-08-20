Staying on top of transactional tax compliance for your business is not for the faint of heart.

Sales, excise, VAT and GST indirect tax all bring their own set of rules and regulations.

Businesses must follow or risk costly mistakes and potential fines. But how are you supposed to run a business and be a tax expert at the same time?

It's easy with AvaTax.

AvaTax from Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes for millions of products and services across thousands of tax jurisdictions.

AvaTax is more accurate.

By automatically calculating transactional taxes, you eliminate the human error aspect of manual entry. It's efficient doing the research and tax table maintenance for you.

It also enables tax analysis for audit support.

Plus AvaTax has over 1200 signed partner integrations, speeding up deployments, lowering costs, and eliminating business disruption.

Think of AvaTax as your end to end automated solution for calculation preparation like filing and remittance of tax obligations across a wide range of businesses and industries small to large.

Did we mention it's also global with AvaTax?

You'll stay in compliance from state to state and in the movement of goods across international borders.

With coverage that continues to expand, AvaTax even calculates and collects duties upfront to reduce customs delays and improve customer satisfaction.

So if you've been searching for the leading provider and sales tax automation software, guess what? You just found it, Avalara AvaTax.

You're fast, easy, accurate automated tech solution that's proficient across industries, borders and tax types.

To learn more, visit www.avalara.com

