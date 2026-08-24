Where are you required to pay tax?

What is nexus, and what does it mean for your business?

Think of nexus as the rules created by each state to determine when your company has to register, and then start collecting and paying sales tax to that state. Two common types of nexus are physical nexus, and economic nexus.

For example, if your company has a physical presence in a state, you likely have to register in that state.

If your company operates in one state and sells to customers in a different state, then you have to figure out if you’ve crossed an economic threshold in the state you’re selling to.

Avalara AvaTax can help you monitor where your company is approaching economic thresholds.

See courses for Avalara products at Avalara University: http://training.avalara.com