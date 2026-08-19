Avalara makes compliance a breeze for your business because we know it's your company that makes the magic happen. We're here to simplify your customer experiences and improve vendor management while reducing sales tax risk.

Compliance is key to continued success, and it begins with registrations and licenses. With the right licenses in hand, it's time for transactions. Avalara supports both ends of your transactions — from sales to purchases.

Get sales tax right with faster, more accurate rate calculations from AvaTax. And when it comes to exemptions, our exemption certificate management tool helps you collect and validate exemption certificates more quickly and easily.

Then we use that sales data to help you file with Avalara Returns, automating the process for prep, filing, and remittance. Need help with existing compliance issues? Avalara also helps submit voluntary disclosure agreements, or VDAs.

On the purchasing side, you have AvaTax for Accounts Payable, which takes care of use tax by mirroring the sales tax compliance process — this time for your purchases. Stop overpaying sales tax to vendors and start remitting the right use tax on purchases, as well as manage the certificates for vendors. Avalara helps you send certificates to vendors to help you avoid paying tax where you don't need to.

And there's more to compliance than just sales tax and returns. Avalara has a full suite of solutions to cover all your bases — from tax research to 1099. And don't forget to look at compliance on your real property — our solutions cover property tax management from bill collection to appeals and payments.

Going global? No problem. Our e-invoicing and live reporting solution simplifies the international compliance process, transmitting compliant e-invoices over Avalara's certified network, while our item classification tool helps with those tricky harmonized system codes.

Whatever compliance throws at you, Avalara helps get it done without disrupting your flow. Our omni-channel powered integrations easily connect with ERP, CRM, e-commerce, marketplaces, and point of sale systems around the world.

Ready to explore all Avalara has to offer? Visit avalara.com today.