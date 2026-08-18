Finance teams are rewriting. The Playbook? What started is cautious? Exploration of AI at automationdirect is now mainstream. In fact, the latest state of Finance report from a bolero reveals a dramatic shift 84 percent of surveyed. Finance, leaders are using AI heavily today, unlocking new levels of efficiency and smarter decisions, and it's paying off sixty-three percent of respondents report real. Operational efficiency games, 60% say decision-making has improved the future isn't hypothetical anymore. It's here but progress has its gaps behind the success stories. Many teams are still bogged down by manual processes over. Half still manage. Exemption, certificates by hand, 56% wrestle with customs duties, and tariffs manually. Even as 86% Outsource or automate X functions, friction points, persist slow. Teams down when speed matters, most, then there's e invoicing. 86 percent of the businesses. Surveyed say they are ready for mandates. But Readiness doesn't always mean resilience only one in three organizations has a global standardized process. The rest juggling fragmented systems local rules, and the risk of falling behind. That's where a Valera makes the difference. We connect the dots between ambition and execution with Amazing. That scales globally, simplifies compliance and keeps you ahead of every mandate see where your peers are headed and how your team can get ahead. Download the state of Finance report from a Valera today.