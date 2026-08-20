Being in the cybersecurity field, we deal and want to deal with the best. So Avalara is the leader in the sales tax industry, and I don't have to worry, it's peace of mind.

I'm Missy Basone. I am the CFO of Set Solutions, a Trace3 Company. Set Solutions is a cybersecurity value-added reseller.

What led us to turn towards an automated tax solution is that we knew that we were going to have to collect and remit in different states. We were collecting only in the state of Texas and now we are in 27 states.

Each state has a different definition of what SaaS is, so you have to know the state's definition in order to figure out if your product is taxable as a SaaS. We stay on top of it with Avalara. I do not have to have a full-on tax department.

It's saved me probably $300,000 a year if you think about the salaries that I would need in order to replace it.

From lead to cash, we are putting opportunities into Salesforce. We transfer those into quotes. Avalara does all the sales tax calculations on those quotes, and we use Avalara with Sage Intacct to calculate taxes on the invoice.

The benefit of Sage and Avalara working together is they're both SaaS, so it's running in the cloud and there's no remote server to connect into and it doesn't drop off.

We use Avalara to remit to the states and any audits that we may be going through to pull up transactions and backup for our filings.

We use Avalara in a unique way. We needed someone who could be molded and flexible to our solution. Most companies like mine would have a product catalog. I don't have the team to have a product catalog. We're able to solve that with Avalara by just having tax products and services sold together and training.

That's why we have the tax research, is because it's a little bit complicated sometimes. We're not using SKUs to tax it. That's why my team loves Avalara, is because it's flexible. Any day I would recommend Avalara.