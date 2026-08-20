Avalara Cross Border solutions

Running a global business is exciting and rewarding, but it can also be incredibly complex. Correct HS and tariff code classification, calculating customs duties and fees, and navigating supply chain disruptions and delays — the incorrect handling of these challenges can lead to abandoned carts, products stuck in customs, or rejection of delivery due to unexpected charges. All of which can contribute to poor customer experience and directly impact the future of your business.



Add an ever-changing list of compliance regulations into the mix and running that exciting global business starts to feel more like a complicated chore.



Luckily, Avalara Cross-Border — a one-stop shop for your end-to-end international compliance needs — is here to help.



Automate the assignment of HS codes thanks to Avalara's tariff code classification solutions, which scale to meet the global needs of your business. Whether your priority is greater speed, greater accuracy, or somewhere in between, we've got you covered — from AI and self-serve capabilities to managed classification services combining powerful AI and human expertise. Avalara gives you the freedom to choose the right fit for your business.



Take your international journey a step further with Avalara Cross-Border. Effortlessly calculate or estimate customs duties at the point of purchase with greater accuracy, with or without upfront HS codes, to support delivered duty paid shipping. Provide your buyers with a transparent consumer experience by helping to reduce cart abandonment, surprise costs, and rejected orders.



And that ever-changing list of compliance regulations? Enter Avalara's trade restrictions management solution. Our team of experts will keep your content up to date and help you stay compliant by delivering relevant import and export regulatory guidance for items with restrictions — so you can focus on what's important: profitable transactions and delivering a superior customer experience.



Avalara Cross-Border is not only designed to integrate seamlessly with many of the business applications you already use, it's trusted by some of the biggest names in e-commerce to deliver invaluable insight and to simplify selling across borders and into new markets.



Learn to navigate the complexities of global commerce with Avalara Cross-Border today. Visit avalara.com/goglobal to learn more.