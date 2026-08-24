Avalara Solutions for Retail

It started out simple, didn't it? One location, a couple of products. Happy them, happy you. But then business grew within the state, outside the state, across international borders, and online. And with it came the complexity of sales and global compliance regulations.



The fact is tax rules and rates are constantly changing. There are more than 13,000 tax jurisdictions in United States alone, not to mention globally, making it nearly impossible to keep taxes accurate using manual compliance efforts. Suddenly everything that once appeared simple, simply isn't.



But now thanks to Avalara's suite of sales and use in cross-border tax products, you can automate calculating rates, filing returns, managing exemption certificates, and improving the checkout experience with just a few clicks of a button.



Downloading rates to tables and hoping zip codes are close enough isn't the best way to do business. So let our geolocation technology keep jurisdictions rules and rates updated across your enterprise. You'll know when and if things are taxed with rates calculated instantly.



Plus Avalara identifies compliance and emerging risks, so you'll see your obligations across all sales channels with ease. Then the filing and remittance process taken care of. We'll file the returns for you.



We know the possibility of charging the wrong tax rates or failing to communicate the total cost of an international order can make you lose sleep. With Avalara you can rest easy with more accurate calculations, increasing sales with a smooth checkout experience online and in store.



Exemption certificates we can collect, store, and manage those for you, too. Best of all, our cloud-based solutions integrate with everything from your accounting ERP and POS system to your commerce shopping cart.



Join the tens of thousands of customers using Avalara's suite of tax solutions to make their jobs a whole lot easier. It's time to get back to a simple, I mean happy, few. Avalara, tax compliance done right.