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Implement Avalara with Cuscen: fast, efficient, easy as 1-2-3.

Get up and running quickly and easily with an AI-powered tax and compliance platform purpose-built to unify and automate compliance at global scale.

 

Centralize your compliance obligations — across every tax type, geography, and business model — directly from Cuscen.
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How it works

AI-powered self-service onboarding enables businesses with limited technical resources to go live in minutes

1. Connect. Integrate your ERP, ecommerce, marketplace, and billing systems with Avalara via our prebuilt connectors and APIs.

2. Configure. Automate your compliance workflows using our GenAI-powered assistants to handle tax rates, product classifications, duties and tariffs, exemption certificates, and much more.

3. Go live. Test, validate, and launch an audit-ready compliance solution that scales with your business needs.

BENEFITS

Purpose-built to work seamlessly with Cuscen on day one

Easy to set up, simple to use

Avalara brings enterprise-grade performance to businesses of all sizes with native workflows. Our suite of compliance products provides rapid onboarding, out-of-the-box functionality, and advanced features to simplify complex global tax compliance.

AI-powered for streamlined compliance 

AI-driven assistants from Avalara proactively guide the setup process, eliminating manual configuration and the need for technical resources — minimal IT expertise needed.

Audit-ready, trusted performance

There’s a good reason why state, federal, and other government agencies worldwide rely on our tax content. Avalara provides highly accurate content from over 60,000 dynamically updated data sources, giving you dependable, audit-ready performance. 

Centralized control and intuitive UI 

The Avalara unified compliance dashboard delivers full visibility into sales and use tax rate determination, exemption certificate management, tax returns and remittance, tax forms, business licenses, e-invoices, and other compliance-related tasks. Our intuitive UI gives you a single source of truth, greater operational control, and direct access to detailed, transaction-level reporting.

Scalable to help drive growth
The comprehensive suite of products and solutions grows with your business, allowing you to interact with anyone, anywhere, anytime. Our cloud platform can scale to billions of transactions, providing the active-active failover and multicloud deployments businesses need today and in the future. Nearly 50 billion Avalara AvaTax API calls were made in 2024.

Robust content intelligence
The AI-powered Avalara tax content library is one of the largest of its kind, providing end-to-end support on a global scale for all major industries, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail, software, communications, hospitality, energy, construction, and restaurants.

Integrate one product or multiple products to power your compliance

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform. It delivers highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for multiple tax types (U.S. sales and use tax, VAT, and industry-specific taxes) across city, county, state, federal, and international jurisdictions.

Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management (for U.S. sales and use tax or VAT). Our solution saves time, reduces costs, and ensures greater accuracy for businesses of any size in any industry. Avalara Returns processed and filed more than 6 million returns in 2024.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Streamline exemption certificate management to increase efficiency, save time, and reduce risk. ECM automates the process of collecting, storing, and validating exemption certificates for businesses of any size. ECM managed over 51 million documents and certificates in 2024.

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

Simplify the process of complying with vastly complex e-invoicing requirements. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting provides global compliance and coverage through a single application.

Avalara Tax Research

Access one of the largest and most trusted tax content engines in the industry. With our AI-powered tax research assistant, users get instant answers to over 270,000 tax questions, improved rate accuracy, and easy access to robust global trade content.

Avalara Property Tax

Manage real and personal property tax through one secure hub. Avalara Property Tax helps businesses of all sizes avoid missed deadlines and penalties and offloads the burden of keeping up with ever-changing jurisdiction rules and forms.

Avalara 1099 & W-9

Improve the way you manage Forms 1099, W-9, W-2, 1095, and others to simplify IRS e-filing, reduce the risk of IRS penalties, and streamline vendor information collection.

Avalara Business Licenses

Apply for and renew licenses, permits, tax registrations, and professional certifications across thousands of U.S. jurisdictions with ease and efficiency. As of June 2024, Avalara actively manages 45,000 business licenses on behalf of their customers.

Avalara Cross-Border

Gain access to a one-stop shop for end-to-end international trade compliance. Avalara Cross-Border offers a suite of purpose-built products designed to calculate and estimate customs duties and import taxes in real time; automate the assignment and management of HS, HTS, and schedule B codes; and help businesses navigate global trade restrictions. Avalara Item Classification offers HS code support for over 180 countries.
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Frequently asked questions

What if I just need a tax rate? Do I need Avalara?

Calculating the correct tax rate on an invoice involves multiple complex steps: validating addresses, applying sourcing rules, identifying jurisdiction-specific regulations, confirming exemption status, checking product taxability, verifying tax holidays, then accurately determining the final tax rate. Avalara seamlessly integrates with Cuscen to perform these tasks within a fraction of a second, across tax types, locations, and industries, while securely storing the data for future filing and reporting.

Can Avalara handle international tax?

Yes. Avalara AvaTax supports international tax calculations for VAT, GST, and other transaction taxes. AvaTax VAT determination capabilities calculate VAT and GST based on regularly updated tax data for sales and purchases, for compliance with tax laws in over 190 countries. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses operating globally because it helps them manage tax compliance across different jurisdictions with varying tax rules and regulations.

Do businesses need deep technical resources to set up, configure, and use Avalara?

No. Avalara brings enterprise-grade compliance to businesses of all sizes, providing a simple setup and configuration process at every step. This includes:

 

  • AI-powered guided onboarding and go-live flows to get users up and running without the need for technical expertise

  • A modern, intuitive UI without overwhelming complexity to support global tax scenarios

  • Easy-to-use features that make managing tax rules across thousands of tax jurisdictions less complicated

How does Avalara help businesses prepare for tax audits? 

Avalara helps businesses prepare for tax audits by maintaining detailed records of all transactions and their corresponding tax calculations. The system generates comprehensive reports that can be used to demonstrate compliance during audits. Additionally, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management helps ensure all certificates are valid and easily accessible, further supporting audit readiness.

What support is available?

Avalara simplifies your tax compliance journey with faster, AI-driven implementation. Choose from Standard (included), Priority, Enterprise, or Managed support plans to fit your business needs. With Avi, our AI-powered assistant, Avalara customers have instant access to tax support, anytime and anywhere. Learn more about Avalara support plans.
CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

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“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks.”

 

 

—Missy Basone

CFO, Set Solutions

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“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

 

Jacob Swager

Tax Director, Sweetwater

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“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom, complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”

 

Ricardo Rodriguez

Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

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“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multi-jurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”

 

Andre Johnson

Business Analyst, NEFCO 

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