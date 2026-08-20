Avalara & Integration Netsuite

Sales tax compliance isn't easy, especially if you're handling it manually. Just figuring out what is taxable and what isn't can be a real challenge. Then there's the tracking of thousands of SKU numbers that cross taxability rules or vary by state or by country. You must also ensure a process that's repeatable, consistent, and auditable.



One thing is certain, if you're not managing tax calculations correctly, those errors may impact your bottom line.



Imagine being able to seamlessly integrate tax compliance tools into your existing workflow so you can manage tax compliance without ever leaving your ERP solution. With Avalara's Integrations for NetSuite, you can calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more right from within the platform you already use.



Here's how it works. Save time with a quick and efficient tax code search that allows you to easily find the Avalara codes that determine the taxability of the goods and services you sell. Then simply copy the code and build out a taxability matrix with just a few clicks. At a glance, you're able to see the jurisdictions in which the code is exempt or taxable.



Want to improve billing information and experience fewer missed shipments due to address discrepancies? With the click of a button, you can instantly update an address on the fly directly from within NetSuite.



For companies that have exempt sales, Avalara makes it simple to request, collect, and archive exemption certificates.



Because Avalara is seamlessly integrated into all NetSuite sales screens, any quote or sales order will have more accurate sales tax applied automatically as items are added. There's no need for you to keep track of ever-changing tax rules — Avalara does the heavy lifting for you.



From the AvaTax transaction dashboard, you're able to monitor document status and drill down to see tax summary details, line item details, and more.



From one location, you can see the rules for economic nexus thresholds. You can also track nexus and get alerts in each state with an interactive map.



Built to help businesses of any size in any industry, Avalara's certified Integrations for NetSuite allow you to plug the power of Avalara Compliance Cloud into NetSuite solutions to enable the automation of sales and use tax calculation, address validation, reporting, and document management within your existing workflows.



To learn more, visit avalara.com