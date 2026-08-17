Running an online business comes with its challenges, especially when it comes to managing sales tax compliance.

As growing businesses add products, expand geographically and internationally, or sell through more channels, the volume and complexity of sales tax management requires more resources and poses an increased risk of noncompliance.

Enter Avalara for Shopify.

A solution that simplifies tax compliance for all Shopify merchants.

Avalara for Shopify is the bridge between your Shopify storefront and Avalara's Automated Tax Compliance solutions, saving you time and helping to ensure accurate sales tax calculation.

The integration is continuously optimized to provide a growing list of features that makes Avalara for Shopify the go to solution for your tax compliance needs.

Avalara's address validation and geolocation technology helps to ensure that you're charging the appropriate and accurate sales tax in the U.S. and Canada.

The VAT calculation feature for international sales eliminates any unexpected cost for customers while minimizing the risk of penalties.

