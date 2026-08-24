As a hospitality business, you're processing hundreds of tax returns each month. And whether you're a marketplace or manage a portfolio of hotels, keeping up with the ever-changing tax regulations at the state, county, and city levels can be a major headache. Not to mention the time-consuming manual research and number crunching can distract your team from doing what they do best: creating a five-star guest experience.



Avalara for Hospitality is designed to automate and simplify lodging and hospitality-specific tax compliance across state and local jurisdictions. Yep, it's the stress-free way to efficiently navigate and streamline regulatory requirements while reducing the fear of non-compliance.



Avalara for Hospitality helps you with tax licensing research and registration, real-time tax calculations and rate maintenance, and filing and remitting more accurate and on-time returns.



Like your check-in process, onboarding with Avalara is a breeze. To establish your taxability, simply enter your business's data into Avalara's user-friendly platform, then say goodbye to managing multiple login screens. Avalara uses APIs to seamlessly integrate your existing hospitality marketplace and business platforms with one source of data.



You no longer need to research and maintain multiple rates and jurisdiction information. Avalara can even evaluate data based on per night, per unit, and locations as well as transaction types governed by local jurisdictional requirements. This means consistent, more accurate rates in reporting across all channels, and way less busy work once up and running.



Avalara for Hospitality provides real-time tax determination, then Avalara files your returns and remits payments on your behalf whether your jurisdiction allows e-filing or requires mail-in returns. With thousands of regularly updated tax forms, Avalara is able to handle even the most complex of tax scenarios.



Get help with out of cycle activities too, like notice management and audit support. Avalara for Hospitality reduces tax compliance risk while automating the confusing, time-consuming and complex regulations of both sales and occupancy taxes so you can drive efficiency and savings no matter the size of your organization.



See how Avalara for Hospitality can help — visit avalara.com/hospitality today.