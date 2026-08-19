Avalara My Lodge Tax

If you own a short-term rental, you’re responsible for collecting, reporting, and filing lodging taxes. Properly managing all of these and staying compliant can be overwhelming. MyLodgeTax makes tax compliance for your rental property easier. Learn more: https://avlr.co/MLT



Protect your investment and peace of mind with MyLodgeTax. Submit your rental income each month and let MyLodgeTax do the rest.

Website: https://www.mylodgetax.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mylodgetax

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mylodgetax