Avalara My Lodge Tax

You've invested a lot in your vacation rental property and you get a lot out of it. But with so many rules, regulations and requirements to keep track of, properly managing the taxes, licenses, and registrations you need to be compliant can be difficult. But if you're not compliant you could be forced to close your doors for good.
Fortunately, Avalara MyLodgeTax can help. MyLodgeTax is the only automated tax solution designed specifically for short-term rental owners, like you, that helps you get compliant and stay compliant quickly, easily, and affordably.
When you register with MyLodgeTax, we'll identify and apply for the tax accounts licenses and registrations required for you to collect and file your taxes for your short-term rental property. Then each month we can automatically calculate, file and remit occupancy and sales and use taxes based on the unique rules, regulations and requirements in your city, county, and state jurisdictions.
As jurisdictions and vacation rental marketplaces continue to change their tax policies, we'll update your account automatically to help you avoid underpaying or overpaying your taxes.
All you have to do is log in once a month and report your rental income. It's that simple.
For just a few minutes and a few dollars every month, you can protect your investment and your peace of mind. Get started today at MyLodgeTax.com