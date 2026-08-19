At Avalara, our advanced tax technology allows for easy management of property tax compliance activities.
Avalara Property Tax centralizes real and personal property tax management in one secure hub to minimize data entry, maximize accuracy and optimize document processing for review and payments.
Managing property tax compliance can be time-consuming, with challenges running the gamut from preparing and printing returns to reviewing assessments, processing bills, and organizing documents for multiple business locations.
Avalara Property Tax for Enterprise provides best-in-class workflows for due date tracking, returns prep, assessment review, appeals management, bills processing and document organization. Providing more time to ensure your tax assessments are fair and correct. Our solutions aim to reduce both operating costs and tax liability.
Avalara Property Tax for Enterprise also provides an advanced return and appeals packaging process for efficient bulk mail processing.
Scan and upload your property tax documents, and our document management software will automatically extract and update the critical information, saving you precious time and reducing errors.
We also provide integrations for facilitating printing and mailing your returns and tax bills.
It's never been easier to review forms, track documents and analyze property tax insights.
Contact us today to see how Avalara Property Tax for Enterprise can help power your business.