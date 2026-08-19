You always put taking care of your customers first. But before you can, you have to take care of exemption certificates.

They're the forms that prove a business is exempt from paying sales tax.

If you don't collect sales tax from a customer, you may need to collect their exemption certificate.

And as state laws on sales tax collection expand, the requirements for when you need to collect exemption certificates expand too, which means businesses may need to collect more exemption certificates than ever before.

And it's important to deal with them because states are auditing more aggressively than before too.

The problem is manually requesting, collecting, validating, storing, and accessing hundreds or thousands of new and expiring exemption certificates is time-consuming, expensive, and can slow down orders and business.

But waiting to do it risks noncompliance or liability.

Fortunately, Avalara can help.

Avalara's exemption certificate management solution can automate the entire certificate management process, from one secure cloud-based application.

With Avalara, you can easily import the certificates you already have, request new certificates one at a time or all at once and you can even collect certificates on your e-commerce site.

When you do, your customers will receive a link to our online portal that helps them upload or create the right certificate for their unique business.

Then the platform automatically validates to double-check each one before filing.

Plus, set up alerts so that when certificates expire you and your customers can be notified automatically.

You can access all your certificates from a single dashboard, explore comprehensive reports, easily search and customize your company's specific exemption rules to ensure you're always audit-ready.

So you can rest easy knowing your exemption certificates are taken care of and focus on taking care of your customers.

Learn more at avalara.com