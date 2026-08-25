As your business grows across state lines, so does the complexity of managing sales tax.
Each state has its own unique rules, forms and deadlines, and juggling it all can be overwhelming.
Whether your business sells through e-commerce, marketplaces, or has triggered economic nexus through other business activities, staying on top of changing nexus obligations, registrations and filings is time consuming and expensive.
But what if sales tax compliance could be simpler and easier on your budget? That's where Avalara comes in.
As a certified service provider for the Streamlined Sales Tax Program, also known as SST, Avalara helps businesses simplify compliance across 25 states.
The best part? Qualified businesses get these essential services at no cost because the states cover the expense.
With Avalara, you'll benefit from free registration, automatic tax calculations, easy exemption certificate management and hassle-free filing — all managed conveniently on one platform.
Plus, using just one simple ID and Avalara's intuitive tools, you will effortlessly streamline filings, simplify payments, and gain audit support whenever you need it.
Avalara regularly tracks and updates tax rates and rules across thousands of jurisdictions, keeping you ahead of the curve. What's taxable in one state might be exempt in another, but Avalara helps you navigate it all with confidence.
Thousands of businesses already trust Avalara to handle their compliance, freeing them up to focus on growth.
Ready to simplify your sales tax, save time and money, and reduce risk nationwide? Explore the Streamlined Sales Tax Program and see if you qualify.
Learn more at Avalara.com