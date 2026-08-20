Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification

The accuracy of the tariff code you provide shipping carriers can make a huge difference in the duty rate you pay. With automated classification, you can efficiently and confidently assign HS codes. Learn more: https://avlr.co/3kb53hj

Avalara's Managed Tariff Code Classification automates HS code classification by evaluating product-level details and assigning the code for that product in over 180 countries based on up-to-date customs regulations. We help you reduce costs and increase margins as you continue to sell to more customers in more places.