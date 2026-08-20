Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification

You work hard to grow your business, expanding into new countries and onto more channels. And at the same time you're trying to keep your costs low and your margins high. But there's a hidden driver of costs you might not be seeing, tariff codes.
The accuracy of the tariff code you provide shipping carriers can make a huge difference in the duty rate you pay. But with each country's regulations, restrictions, tariffs, and even definitions for products constantly changing, it's hard to provide the information your carriers need to charge accurate duties.
And since many carriers don't provide details about the duties you're paying, you could be paying much higher rates than you need to and never even know.
Make sure you're using the most accurate codes and getting the right rates with Avalara. Avalara's Managed Tariff Code Classification automates HS code classification by evaluating product-level details and assigning the code for that product in over 180 countries based on up-to-date customs regulations.
With automated classification, you can efficiently and confidently assign HS codes without the time, expense, and risk of navigating international tariffs and regulations yourself. So you can reduce costs and increase margins as you continue to sell to more customers in more places.
Contact Avalara today to learn more about our Managed Tariff Code Classification and other cross-border business solutions.