Bulgarian Intrastat

All businesses must indicate the total value of supplies and purchases from other EU member states in their VAT return. Where the dispatches and/or arrivals exceed certain thresholds, the business is required to provide additional information through Intrastat "Supplementary Declarations" (SDs). The threshold for Bulgarian SDs is BGN 410,000 for arrivals and BGN 240,000 for dispatches.
Additional statistical reporting is required if thresholds reach BGN10.7M for dispatches and BGN 5M for arrivals.