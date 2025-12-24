Bulgarian VAT invoice requirements

VAT
Bulgarian VAT obligations for the layout and disclosures to be made on invoices comply with the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.
Bulgarian VAT invoices must be issued at the time of the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for ten years. Bulgaria permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.
Invoices must contain at least the following information:
Other Pages:
Explore global VAT updates, new e-invoicing mandates, and key U.S. sales tax changes in this annual Avalara report.
Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.
Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
Schedule a demo to see our solution.