Bulgaria first brought in Value Added Tax (VAT) in 1994. Legislation for VAT in Bulgaria is contained within its Value Added Tax Act 2006 (Zakon za Danak varhu Dobawenata Stoinost). Bulgaria has integrated into its 2006 VAT Act, the VAT rules, Directives,created by the European Union, which Bulgaria joined in January 2007.

In Bulgaria, the authority responsible for the administration of VAT is the National Revenue Agency (NRA) which is overseen by the Bulgarian Ministry of Finance.

As with all EU countries, companies trading in Bulgaria and supplying taxable goods or services, must comply with Bulgarian legislation. This includes the obligation to register for Bulgarian VAT, comply with the VAT rules and complete regular Bulgarian VAT returns and other declarations.