If there are misdeclarations or late fillings of Czech VAT returns, foreign companies may be subject to penalties. Late filings or failure to register for VAT will result in penalties calculated according to potential lost revenue with a maximum penalty of CZK300,000. Inaccurate or incorrect filings will trigger penalties of 20% of the additional tax liability. In addition, interest is charged on late payment of VAT at the repurchase rate set by the Czech National Bank plus 14%. Interest can only be charged for five years.

There is a three year statute of limitations for Czech VAT, There are exceptions to this, for example, in the case of businesses which commit repeated tax offences the stature of limitations may be extended to ten years.