E-invoicing in the Czech Republic

Under the Czech Republic’s implementation of the EU eInvoicing Directive (2014/55/EU), public authorities must be able to receive and process structured electronic invoices compliant with the European standard EN 16931 (notably in public procurement contexts). However, there is no general nationwide mandate requiring all suppliers to issue e-invoices for B2G as a blanket rule.
B2B transactions
For business-to-business (B2B) transactions, the Czech Republic does not currently operate a mandatory e-invoicing regime for all domestic supplies. Structured e-invoicing may be used voluntarily by agreement between trading partners.
B2C transactions
The Czech Republic does not require nationwide mandatory e-invoicing for business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. Traditional invoicing formats remain acceptable for VAT purposes, subject to standard invoice content rules.
Live/real-time reporting in the Czech Republic
The Czech Republic does not currently operate a real-time invoice clearance/fiscalisation system as a general requirement. VAT is primarily reported via periodic VAT returns and related statutory reporting.
Noncompliance penalties in the Czech Republic
Because there is no general mandatory e-invoicing mandate for B2B/B2C transactions, specific e-invoicing noncompliance penalties are limited in scope. General VAT penalties still apply for: