The Czech Republic introduced Value Added Tax regime in 1993, in preparation for its accession into the European Union in 1994. It is known as Dan z pridane hodnoty locally.

The Czech VAT rules are contained within the 1994 VAT Act. The incorporates the main requirements of the EU VAT Directives, which the Czech Republic is obliged to follow as a member of the EU. This includes the rules for Czech VAT registration, returns and compliance.

The Ministry of Finance oversees the consumption tax regime, and issues regular guidance briefings and instructions in support of the VAT Act.