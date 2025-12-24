Value added tax (VAT) was introduced in Portugal in 1986 as part of the country’s entry into the European Economic Community, which is now the European Union (EU). VAT in Portugal is known as Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado (IVA).

Portugal follows the EU’s rules on VAT registrations, compliance, returns, Intrastat, and EC Sales Lists. The Portuguese VAT rules are contained within the VAT Code (CIVA). VAT is overseen by the Department of the VAT Service, part of the Directorate General of Taxes in the Ministry of Finance. This authority issues official circulars and decisions in support of the VAT Code.