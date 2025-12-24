Portuguese VAT registration

Portugal applies different value added tax (VAT) registration rules depending on whether the business is established locally or operating from abroad.

Resident businesses benefit from a phased VAT exemption threshold based on annual turnover that changes each year. Once this annual turnover threshold is exceeded, VAT registration becomes mandatory.

Non-EU (foreign) businesses have no registration threshold and must register for VAT as soon as they carry out any taxable activity in Portugal.

EU-based ecommerce businesses selling goods or services to Portuguese consumers must register if their total EU-wide sales exceed €10,000 annually, unless they opt for the One-Stop Shop (OSS) scheme to centralise reporting across EU countries.