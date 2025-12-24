E-invoicing in Portugal

E-invoicing is mandatory in Portugal for business-to-government (B2G) transactions. Suppliers must issue e-invoices to government entities in the CIUS-PT or CEFACT CIUS-PT format (both are based on XML) and submit them through the FE-AP platform. The Public Administration Shared Services Entity (Entidade de Serviços Partilhados da Administração Pública, or ESPAP) manages this platform and the implementation of e-invoicing and other shared services within the Portuguese public sector.

E-invoices must include an electronic signature to ensure authenticity and must be archived for 10 years.