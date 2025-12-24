Swiss VAT rates and VAT compliance

A valid VAT number is required in Switzerland for any business, professional, or agricultural activity — by both residents and non-residents.

There is no domestic VAT registration threshold — any taxable activity requires registration.

For cross-border business-to-consumer (B2C) digital services, goods, or telecom, VAT registration is required once the business has over CHF 100,000 in global turnover and any sales to Swiss consumers.

For more information on VAT registration in Switzerland, visit our Swiss VAT registration page.