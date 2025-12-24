Swiss VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
8.1%
|
Standard
|
Most goods and services
|
3.8%
|
Special
|
Hotel and accommodation services
|
2.6%
|
Reduced
|
Food, non-alcoholic beverages, books, newspapers, medications, agricultural products
|
0%
|
Zero-rated
|
Exports and certain international services
|
Type
|
Annual threshold
|
Frequency
|
Arrivals
|
CHF 200,000
|
Monthly
|
Dispatches (≤ CHF 50,000)
|
CHF 50,000 or less
|
Quarterly
|
Dispatches (> CHF 50,000)
|
Over CHF 50,000
|
Monthly
Other Pages: