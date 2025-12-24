Get started
VAT

VAT

Fiscal representative in Switzerland

Switzerland requires non-resident businesses with no fixed establishment in the country to appoint a local fiscal representative when registering for VAT. This applies to businesses established outside Switzerland, including those from the European Union (EU) and non-EU countries.

 

The fiscal representative acts as the liaison between the foreign company and the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA), ensuring compliance with VAT obligations. Responsibilities include VAT registration, filing VAT returns, handling communications with the tax authorities, and maintaining proper records.

 

The requirement to appoint a fiscal representative may be waived in specific cases where the foreign business can demonstrate it is capable of managing its VAT compliance independently and receiving communications directly from the FTA. This exemption is limited and subject to approval by the Swiss tax authorities.

Get a fiscal representative in Switzerland

Avalara offers a global Fiscal Representative service as part of its international VAT and GST registration and returns service. It helps thousands of businesses of all sizes accurately and easily manage their tax compliance obligations on a fully automated service.
Contact us for fiscal rep
EU fiscal rep information
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number

Other Pages:
Swiss VAT rates and VAT compliance
E-invoicing in Switzerland
Swiss VAT on digital services
Swiss VAT registration
Fiscal representative in Switzerland
Swiss VAT returns
Other Resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo