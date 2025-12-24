Get started
What are the Swiss VAT registration thresholds?

Resident businesses must register if their worldwide annual turnover exceeds CHF 100,000 from taxable or zero-rated supplies. Businesses below this threshold may choose voluntary registration.

 

Non-resident businesses are also liable to register when their worldwide annual turnover exceeds CHF 100,000, with no specific threshold just for Swiss-sourced income.

 

An exception exists for non-resident entities that only make supplies subject to the reverse-charge mechanism — they are exempt from Swiss VAT registration, even if turnover exceeds CHF 100,000.

 

Certain non-profit, cultural, or volunteer organisations benefit from a higher threshold of CHF 250,000 before mandatory registration applies.

What information is required for VAT registration in Switzerland?

Non-resident businesses must provide the following:

 

  • Commercial registration or equivalent corporate documentation

  • Forecast of Swiss and/or worldwide turnover

  • Company’s legal form and articles of association

  • Appointment of a fiscal representative (mandatory for most non-residents) and possibly a bank guarantee in favour of the FTA

  • Completed FTA registration form through the online portal or via the fiscal representative

     

Registration must be completed within 30 days of becoming liable for VAT — i.e., upon exceeding the turnover threshold or starting taxable activity. Once an application (including required documentation) is submitted, the issuance of a Swiss VAT number generally takes around four weeks. Some applications may be processed more quickly, depending on application completeness and the local tax office’s workload.

Format of a Swiss VAT number

Swiss VAT numbers follow this format: CHE 123.456.789, often accompanied by a UID (Enterprise Identification Number).

What happens after registration?

Once registered, the business must:

 

  • Submit VAT returns (usually quarterly; more frequent filings may apply in special cases)

  • Comply with invoicing and recordkeeping per Swiss VAT law

  • File returns and make payments via the FTA e-Portal within the specified deadline after each period’s end
