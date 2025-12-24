Non-resident businesses providing taxable supplies in New Zealand must register for GST if they pass the registration threshold of NZD 60,000 per annum.
This threshold applies to the business’s earnings over the preceding calendar year, and also applies to businesses that expect to exceed the threshold within the following 12 months.
Businesses may also voluntarily GST register below the threshold. This enables them to recover any input GST. Non-residents may also register to recover import GST even if they are making no taxable supplies.
Group GST registrations are not permitted for non-resident businesses.
Examples of taxable supplies requiring GST registrations by foreign companies include:
-
Importing goods into New Zealand with an onward sale
-
Providing digital services (e.g., streaming media, e-books, software, news, apps) to consumers
-
Organising live events and conferences
-
Buying and selling goods in New Zealand, known as domestic supplies