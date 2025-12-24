New Zealand GST returns

GST-registered businesses may offset in their returns any GST incurred (input GST) on supplier invoices against the GST they charge their own customers (output GST). This includes import GST as well as GST on capital goods used in the business.

Input GST must be recovered within two years of the supplier invoice. The invoice must comply with invoice disclosure rules if above NZD 50.

There are restrictions on the recovery of input GST, including assets used wholly or partially for private use or in relation to non-taxable services. Business entertainment expenses are limited to 50% of any GST.

GST-registered businesses may offset in their returns any GST incurred (input GST) on supplier invoices against the GST they charge their own customers (output GST). This includes import GST as well as GST on capital goods used in the business.

Input GST must be recovered within two years of the supplier invoice. The invoice must comply with invoice disclosure rules if above NZD 50.

There are restrictions on the recovery of input GST, including assets used wholly or partially for private use or in relation to non-taxable services. Business entertainment expenses are limited to 50% of any GST.