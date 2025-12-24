Business-to-government (B2G) transactions will become mandatory in New Zealand from 1 January 2026. From this date, government agencies sending or receiving more than 2,000 domestic trade invoices annually must be capable of receiving and sending e-invoices through their primary accounts payable systems.

Currently, government agencies must pay 90% of all domestic trade invoices within 10 business days. By 1 January 2026, agencies must pay 95% of domestic trade e-invoices within five business days.