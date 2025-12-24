Chile RCV live VAT invoice reporting

The RCV online register captures data from submitted electronic sales invoices. Tax payers must submit their sales invoices to RCV Customers must approve within 8 days vendors’ submitted sales invoices to reconcile VAT due (by the vendor) and the VAT deduction (for the customer). As an alternative to RCV, taxpayers may develop their own software, or license a third-party software, for reporting invoices. However, this must be pre-certified by SII.

The Chilean tax authorities are then be in a position to produce tax payers’ draft VAT returns, Propuesta de IVA. Following this, tax payers must pay or appeal the VAT liability. The taxpayer can edit any discrepancies in the online Propuesta, except missing invoices or errors. This requires the participation of the original supplier.

Taxpayers are subject to fines of Monthly Tax Unit (MTU) 1 to MTU 12 per transaction (approximately €60 to €720 per document) for: