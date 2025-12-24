Chile VAT on e-services

Foreign providers may use a simplified registration scheme. This includes a special online portal which allows English, and other foreign language submissions.

Compliance requirements for affected businesses are light: no invoices or VAT books need to be prepared. However, there is no facility to apply for credit on input VAT suffered.

VAT returns are filed monthly or quarterly; the option is the choice of the taxpayer. Submissions are due by the 20 of the month following the reporting period end.