Guatemalan VAT registration

Incorporated businesses or private individuals are liable to charge VAT on taxable transactions. Registration is carried out at the time of incorporation of the business, and a tax identification number is provided with the company incorporation number.

Small businesses, with annual taxable supplies below GTQ150,000, may instead opt for the simplified VAT regime. This entitles them to charge a flat 5% on their turnover, without the right to deduct any input VAT incurred. They are required to report monthly on their sales and VAT due.

There is no concept of group VAT registrations whereby connected companies under related control may opt for a single VAT registration to eliminate VAT payments on inter-group transactions. There is no option to voluntarily register since the VAT registration threshold is nil, and registration takes place at incorporation.