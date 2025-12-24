Get started
Peruvian VAT rates and VAT compliance

The standard VAT rate for Peru is 18%, which is made up of 16% VAT plus a municipal tax (Impuesto de Promoción Municipal) of 2%. Exports are subject to a nil VAT rate.

 

Exempt supplies include: agriculture; education; basic foodstuffs; low-value new residential buildings; financial services; public transport; public post; international freight transport; livestock; gambling; and live events.

 

Certain supplies are liable to withholding VAT, ‘SPOT’, of 4%, 10% or 12%. These include outsourcing services. Tax payers must split the VAT withheld, and remit it to a special VAT account with the national bank. Balances held on this account may be used to settle future liabilities or reclaimed after three months.

 

Small businesses may apply for a flat-rate VAT procedure, whereby they are set a fixed about of VAT due based on the size of their monthly turnover.

 

The current rates are:

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

18%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services (16% state VAT + 2% municipal VAT)

Peruvian VAT compliance

There are detailed rules controlling the recording and processing of transactions for VAT. These include guidelines on:


  • Invoices must be provided with all taxable supplies
  • There is no simplified VAT invoice allowance
  • FX amounts on any invoice must be converted at the prevailing SOL rate
  • Electronic invoices are required of businesses identified by the General Tax and Customs Administration. These are generally large taxpayers.
  • Credit notes may be provided, but must have a unique identification code and refer to the original sales invoice

Invoices must include the following information:


  • Name, address and tax number of the supplier
  • Name, address and tax number of the customer
  • The word invoice “Factura” on the invoice
  • Unique VAT number
  • The tax number of the invoice printer
  • Description of the goods or services
  • Date of the invoice
  • Amount charged, VAT and total gross value

Time of supply rules

The rules on determining when VAT is due, the time of supply, are as follows:


  • When goods are delivered
  • Earlier of invoice, payment or provision of supplies, including non-resident provided supplies
  • Prepayment when cash is paid
  • When goods clear customs for imports
