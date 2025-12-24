Peruvian VAT rates and VAT compliance

The standard VAT rate for Peru is 18%, which is made up of 16% VAT plus a municipal tax (Impuesto de Promoción Municipal) of 2%. Exports are subject to a nil VAT rate.

Exempt supplies include: agriculture; education; basic foodstuffs; low-value new residential buildings; financial services; public transport; public post; international freight transport; livestock; gambling; and live events.

Certain supplies are liable to withholding VAT, ‘SPOT’, of 4%, 10% or 12%. These include outsourcing services. Tax payers must split the VAT withheld, and remit it to a special VAT account with the national bank. Balances held on this account may be used to settle future liabilities or reclaimed after three months.

Small businesses may apply for a flat-rate VAT procedure, whereby they are set a fixed about of VAT due based on the size of their monthly turnover.

The current rates are: