Peruvian e-invoices

Businesses operating in Peru must obtain a Unique Taxpayer Registry (RUC) number from the Peruvian authorities and register as an electronic issuer with SUNAT before issuing e-invoices.

E-invoices must be issued in the UBL 2.1 XML format and include a digital signature to guarantee authenticity and integrity. Validation is conducted either by SUNAT or through an authorized Electronic Services Operator (OSE) before the invoice is considered legally valid. E-invoices are then sent to the recipient.

Businesses must archive the e-invoices they issue for a minimum of five years. E-invoices in Peru have strict content requirements. These include:

Invoice issue date and time

Currency used

Supplier business name and address

Supplier RUC (tax ID number)

Buyer name or business name

Buyer tax identification number

Description of goods and/or services

Quantity and unit of measure

Unit price (excluding tax)

Unit price (including tax)

Line item total (net and gross)

Any applicable discounts

Any additional charges such as shipping

Amount of tax

Any applicable tax exemptions