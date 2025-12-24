Peruvian e-invoices

Businesses operating in Peru must obtain a Unique Taxpayer Registry (RUC) number from the Peruvian authorities and register as an electronic issuer with SUNAT before issuing e-invoices.
E-invoices must be issued in the UBL 2.1 XML format and include a digital signature to guarantee authenticity and integrity. Validation is conducted either by SUNAT or through an authorized Electronic Services Operator (OSE) before the invoice is considered legally valid. E-invoices are then sent to the recipient.
Businesses must archive the e-invoices they issue for a minimum of five years. E-invoices in Peru have strict content requirements. These include: